Ambitious Mee is aiming high

Premier League survival may be the key objective this season but defender Ben Mee isn’t willing to settle for just that.

A 1-0 victory over defending champions Leicester City at Turf Moor midweek pushed Burnley in to ninth spot in the top flight yet the 27-year-old is aiming even higher.

After diluting the threat of the Foxes, Mee said: “Ninth in the table is really not bad. You aim to do as well as you can and we have a good group of lads so you never know what’s going to happen. Anything is possible and we want to climb up even further if we can.”

The triumph over Claudio Ranieri’s stuttering holders was the club’s fifth in succession in the league, the first time that sequence has been achieved by the club in the top tier since 1966.

Out of Burnley’s 29-point tally this term, 28 of those have been accrued at home. It’s a return that has earned the Clarets the third best home form in the division, with just Chelsea and Spurs eclipsing that figure.

“Our home form is brilliant, we are on a good roll and we want to keep this going,” he said. “It’s another record for us and we will keep going and aiming to do well of course.

“There’s something about it (Turf moor) and the boys created so many chances that could’ve been put away tonight.

“There’s just a good feeling around the place and the boys are confident and to be fair we are playing well away from home too. We can look at that positively.”

Mee hailed the squad’s strength in depth after substitute Sam Vokes netted a late winner against the champions of England and he’s certain that new signings Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood will add to that.

”They have come into a squad that is very welcoming so I think they will fit in straight away I’m sure,” he said.

“They will enjoy the dressing room no doubt and they are two great players that will add quality.

“Hopefully they will push us on even further and add to what we’ve got.”

Sean Dyche’s side have still to pick up a win away from home but Mee remains confident ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

”We have been playing really well in the last few away games so we will go there confident,” said the centre back.

“They might take us for granted a little bit because they beat Arsenal. We will be ourselves and give it a good go. The points will come away from home.”