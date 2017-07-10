Are Clarets ready to pop the Cork?

Jack Cork's return to Turf Moor looks imminent after the midfielder was spotted in an airport with representatives of Burnley Football Club.

Reports had circulated earlier in the day suggesting that the 28-year-old was in talks with the club, with a fee of £10m earmarked.

The Swansea City man enjoyed two loan spells with the Clarets, making 11 appearances in the Premier League during the 2009/10 campaign before returning the following season to play in the Championship.

Cork, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium, featured in 30 of the Swans' 38 top flight fixtures last term, playing the full 90 minutes in 19 of those.

However, Cork has seen his opportunities wane under Paul Clement and has slipped down the pecking order with the likes of Ki Sung-Yeung, Leon Britton, Leroy Fer, Tom Carroll and new signing Roque Mesa on call.

Cork is expected to be unveiled as Burnley's third signing of the summer and will team up with the squad for the pre-season training camp in Ireland.