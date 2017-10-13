As it happened: Burnley 1, West Ham United 1

A late Chris Wood goal rescued a point for the Clarets against a West Ham United side who played the majority of the game with ten men after striker Andy Caroll was sent off.

Burnley 1, West Ham United 1

Full Time

90 +1 mins

Searching ball from Steven Defour finds the head of Vokes who nods down for Gudmundsson whose volley sails harmlessly wide.

---

90 mins

Four minutes of added time.

---

86 mins

West Ham United sub: Arthur Masuaku replaces Manuel Lanzini.

---

85 mins

GOAL! Johann Berg Gudmundsson beats his man before whipping in a delicious ball for Chris Wood to head home.

---

80 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces Stephen Ward

---

73 mins

West Ham sub: Dafra Sakho replaces Chicharito.

---

69 mins

Sam Vokes looping header is well off target.

---

65 mins

Antonio shot is straight at Nick Pope.

---

64 mins

Clarets knocking on the door, this time Defour tries his luck and forces a save out of Joe Hart.

---

62 mins

Gudmundsson shot from distance strikes the post and rebounds off the back of Joe Hart who somehow gathers.

---

58 mins

Matt Lowton at the back post somehow misses heading the ball for what would surely have been a certain goal.

---

56 mins

Great link-up play between Antonio and Chicharito ends with the former forcing a good save out of Nick Pope.

---

49 mins

Sam Vokes dummies the ball for Chris Wood to shoot, but his shot is blocked.

---

47 mins

Antonio nearly doubles West Ham's lead stretching at the far post, but he can't connect to Chicharito's cross/shot.

---

Kick off

Burnley get the second half underway

---

Burnley sub: Sam Vokes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson replace Jeff Hendrick and Scott Arfield

West Ham United sub: Pedro Obiang replaces Marko Arnautovic

---

The teams are back out on the pitch, the second half is moments away.

---

HALF TIME

---

45 +2 mins

Lanzini shot takes a deflection and straight into the gloves of Nick Pope.

---

45 mins

Steven Defour shot on the volley is well over the bar.

Two minutes of added time are announced.

---

40 mins

Yellow card for Steven Defour after a late challenge on Aaron Cresswell.

---

38 mins

Jeff Hendrick shot from distance is over the bar.

---

30 mins

Appeals for a penalty as Wood goes down under challenge of Hart but goalkeeper gets a touch.

---

26 mins

Red card! Andy Carroll receives a second yellow moments after his first after clattering into Ben Mee.

---

25 mins

Yellow card for Andy Carroll after leading with his forearm on Tarkowski.

---

24 mins

Robbie Brady free kick is flicked on by Jack Cork towards Chris Wood, but a West Ham defender clears.

---

22 mins

Robbie Brady works himself some shooting space but it's high and behind Joe Hart's goal.

---

20 mins

Robbie Brady lays the ball off to Steven Defour whose long range effort is well off target and into the West Ham fans behind the goal.

---

18 mins

GOAL! Joe Hart's long punt upfield is misjudged by Ben Mee, the ball falls to Antonio who rounds Pope and rolls the ball into the empty net.

---

12 mins

Steven Defour picks out Chris Wood in the middle, but he can only direct his header straight at Joe Hart.

---

8 mins

Scott Arfield chases down a loose header from Kouyate and shoots from the edge of the area, comfortable for Hart.

---

7 mins

Jeff Hendrick loses possesion to Antonio but his shot is comfortable for Nick Pope.

---

3 mins

Steven Defour sells Marko Arnautovic a kipper, but his cross is palmed away by Joe Hart.

---

Kick Off

West Ham's Chicharito gets us underway on a sunny Turf Moor afternoon. Burnley in claret and blue and shooting towards the Ladbrokes stand, West Ham United in all black.

---

Teams are out kick off is moments away

---

Team Lineups

Burnley: Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield.

Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Charlie Taylor, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long

West Ham United: Joe Hart, Winston Reid, Aaron Cresswell, Jose Fonte, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andy Caroll, Manuel Lanzini, Chichartio, Michail Antonio.

Subs: Adrian, Diafra Sakho, Mark Noble, Andre Ayew, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku, Pedro Obiang