As it happened: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0

Bernardo Silva wins his side a penalty in the first half.
Burnley's unbeaten league run comes to an end as Manchester City put three goals past the Clarets.

Here's how the action unfolded.

Manchester City 3, Burnley 0

Full Time

90 +2 mins

Sane breaks free but shoots just wide

90 mins

Three minutes of additional time.

89 mins

Gudmundsson shot takes a deflection and is wide for a corner.

82 mins

Nick Pope saves from Jesus after he escapes the attentions of Ben Mee.

79 mins

Man City sub: Gundogan replaces De Bruyne

77 mins

Man City sub: Yaya Toure replaces Fernandinho

75 mins

Man City sub: Jesus replaces Aguero.

74 mins

GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne sends Sane away who tucks the ball away into the bottom corner, game over.

73 mins

GOAL! Nicolas Otamendi rises above Ben Mee to head City into a two goal lead from a Sane corner.

72 mins

Nick Pope saves David Silva's close range effort and behind for a corner.

69 mins

Burnley sub: Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Jeff Hendrick.

63 mins

Patient City build-up play results in a corner which comes to nothing. Despite lots of City possession, the Clarets are doing a really good job of restricting the hosts to half chances.

55 mins

David Silva leads the charge and is allowed to close in on goal but the midfielder skews his attempt wide of the upright.

51 mins

Burnley want a penalty after Fernandinho hits the ball against his hand, but referee East waves away the appeals and books Jack Cork for his protestations.

Burnley restart the second half, no changes to either side.

Burnley back out for the second half.

HALF TIME

45 mins +1

What a block that is from James Tarkowski! Aguero forces an inital save out of Pope but on the follow up from Kevin De Bruyne, Tarkowski somehow blocks with his head!

45 mins

Three minutes of added time.

43 mins

Yellow card for Fernandinho after a late challenge on Robbie Brady, moments before Nick Pope saved well from Aguero.

42 mins

Ben Mee heads goalwards from Robbie Brady's corner, but referee Roger East blows for a free kick.

41 mins

Scott Arfield shot deflected for a Burnley corner.

38 mins

Sergio Aguero shot is wide of Nick Popes goal.

29 mins

GOAL! Sergio Aguero steps up and sends Nick Pope the wrong way.

27 mins

Penalty to City!

Nick Pope is adjudged to have brought down Bernardo Silva, very harsh.

Yellow cards for James Tarkowski and Leroy Sane following a melee.

22 mins

Nick Pope pulls out a last minute save from Bernardo Silva after Sane pulled the ball back, first real City chance.

19 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces the injured Chris Wood.

14 mins

Chris Wood gets the better of Kyle Walker to take him towards goal, but Ederson is out first to meet the ball, Arfield is pulled up for a foul on the City keeper when following up.

13 mins

Kevin De Bruyne corner to Fabian Delph whose shot takes a deflection and wide for a corner which comes to nothing.

6 mins

Kevin De Bruyne with City's first effort from distance, but it's comfortable for Nick Pope.

Kick Off!

Man City get the game underway, Burnley playing in their white away kit.

Teams are out and kick off is moments away

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood

Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor

Man City:

Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernado, Leroy Sane, Sergio Arguero

Subs: Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Yaya Toure