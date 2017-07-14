Barnoldswick Town boss lands England ‘keeper

Barnoldswick Town manager Danny Craig has captured Burnley U23s goalkeeper Connor King on a work experience loan deal.

King, who is an England schoolboy international, will go straight into the squad for the upcoming pre season games programme.

Meanwhile, Town have been drawn against Jarrow Roofing in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup with the tie to take place at the Silentnight Stadium on August 5th.

Town, who entertain Dunston UTS in the FA Vase on September 9th, open their Hallmark Security Premier Division campaign away at Winsford United on August 12th.