Barnoldswick Town leave it late to claim first win in nine

Danny Boyle netted for Barnoldswick Town in defeat against Hanley in what proved to be his last game for the club.

The striker, who scored his sixth goal of the season to level matters at the Silentnight Stadium, departed Town alongside Jonathan Hodgkinson in the aftermath as the pair joined Padiham and Bootle respectively.

Danny Boyle (seven) scored on his final game for Town

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute when countering from a poor Town corner, resulting in Matthew Cavanagh upending Thomas Ashton inside the penalty area.

Connor King guessed the right way for the resulting spot kick but there was too much pace and precision on Hanley captain Theo Stair’s strike as he tucked it inside the goalkeeper’s left hand post.

Boyle levelled things up after half-an-hour when latching on to a through ball and slotting the ball past Mick Allen from just outside the box.

It was all square at the break but Stair grabbed his second just two minutes in to the second half when capitalising on a defensive error.

Neville Thompson and Zack Dale both went close to equalising before Andy Hill’s ferocious free kick from 25 yards out clipped the outside of the upright.

But the match was all over deep in to time added on when Hanley substitute Oliver Mellor stooped low to head past King.

Barnoldswick Town 1, Hanley 3

Town climbed clear of the relegation zone in the Hallmark Security Premier Division after snatching a last gasp victory in a dramatic finale on home soil.

After Dale drew a fine save from goalkeeper Dominic Garner early on, AFC Liverpool skipper Joseph Whittingham somehow failed to give the visitors the lead when scooping over the bar from two yards out.

However, Whittingham wasn’t the only one left blushing from a glaring miss as Dale did the same at the opposite end when clearing the bar from close range.

Town conceded early in the second half once again when Shaun Airey sliced the ball in to his own net after Daniel Boden’s effort proved troublesome.

Town’s heads didn’t drop and on the hour Airey made amends when smashing an unstoppable drive in to the far corner.

Dale’s thunderous strike two minutes later, from a similar position to Airey’s, then gave Town the advantage.

With the clock ticking down, Town were heading towards a first win since August until Kevin Edgar fired the ball past King to level.

With the 90 minutes up, Town had one last throw of the dice and they stole the points. Dale provided the assist from the left hand side and Jake Lloyd turned the ball home from close range.

Barnoldswick travel to Townside tomorrow to take on Barnton and then take to the road on Wednesday to face West Didsbury and Chorlton, kick off 7-45 p.m.

Barnoldswick Town 3, AFC Liverpool 2