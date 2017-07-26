Barton awaiting appeal verdict

Former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton will find out over the week whether his 18-month FA ban is to be reduced.
Barton, 34, was suspended back in April after admitting making more than 1,200 bets over a 10-year period, against FA rules.
He was also fined £30,000.
His appeal hearing took place at Wembley last week, as he looks for a more lenient sentence.
He said at the time: "I accept that I broke the rules, but I do feel the penalty is heavier than it might be for less controversial players."
Barton was released at the end of last season at the end of his short-term deal with the club.
