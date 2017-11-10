Blues chief backs his side to bounce back

Nelson chief executive Adam Keizer is looking to pick up points sooner rather than later before looking to bring in a new first team manager.

Keizer himself took over the reins after Paul Fildes’ fleeting spell in charge, after the departure of Aklex Norwood.

The side had yet to register a point in five league games, scoring once, but have since won five points in eight games.

On Saturday, however, Nelson were hot for six by third-place Litherland REMYCA at Little Wembley.

And Keizer is conscious of the need to pick up wins to pull the Blues away from the bottom of the North West Counties League First Division.

Speaking to nelson-fc.com, he said: “I’ve got faith in this group of players to respond in the right manner at Blackpool on Saturday (tomorrow), but equally if we have to bring other players into the squad to get us out of trouble, then we will make those decisions as we have to start picking up points.

“We want to get a few more points on the board, get the team away from the bottom and I think then the chairman and I will sit down and make a decision as to whether we want to appoint a first team manager.

“So the quicker we do that the better.

“I think we’ve got a squad that’s good enough to pick up points in this league.

“We were well and truly beaten on Saturday by a top side for this league, and I know how much the lads are hurting, but there’s enough character to bounce back and get a result at AFCBlackpool.”

A Colin McDonald second half hat-trick condemned Nelson to a heavy defeat on Saturday.

Stephen Ferrigan had opened the scoring after six minutes, pouncing on a loose ball near the halfway line before taking the ball into the box and scoring from close range.

Joel Douglas made it 2-0, again punishing sloppy defending.

Alberto Seidi missed a one-on-one which could have halved the deficit, and he was then brought Sdown in the box, but Dave Patrick fired his spot kick wide.

In the second half, Nelson struggled to contain an impressive REMYCA front line, as McDonald netted twice, before Douglas added his second.

McDonald went on to complete his hat-trick, and Keizer said: “We can’t have any complaints.

“We got what we deserved.”