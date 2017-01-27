Blues claim crucial win as Hart hits a hat-trick

Jay Hart hit a hat-trick as Nelson claimed their first win in three months on Saturday as they beat New Mills 7-4.

The victory lifted the Admirals level on points with New Mills, in the final relegation slot, 11 poinbts adrift of safety with two games in hand.

Hart netted his first on seven minutes from the spot, but only five minutes later New Mills were level, as keeper Danny Lever’s clearance fell straight to Sam Marshall who slid the ball home.

Less than 60 seconds later when Danny Burns struck a 20-yard free kick into the top corner to restore the lead.

In the 27th minute, Ben Hoskin scored Nelson’s third with an outstanding volley, before Burns reproduced his moment of magic with an identical free kick.

In the second half, Hart minutes after the second half began Hart raced clear but hit the post. Fortunately for the Blues, Billy McKenna scored a deserved goal from the rebound.

New Mills hit back through Joseph Armstrong, before Hoskin collected a second yellow card.

Hart settled any nerves with a delightful chip to make it 6-2, before Marshall grabbed his second.

Hart claimed his hat-trick goal, with Dennis Sherriff netting a late consolation.

Nelson are at Congleton Town tomorrow.