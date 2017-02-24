Blues have the belief insists boss

Nelson boss Alex Norwood insists that there’s no shortage of belief as the Admirals look to complete the great escape in the North West Counties Premier Division.

The Blues moved another point closer to their goal with a 1-1 draw against promotion-seeking Runcorn Town at Victoria Park at the weekend.

The visitors took the lead after quarter-of-an-hour when an exquisitely executed set-piece routine gave right back Joseph Kearns the platform to open his account for the club as he beat goalkeeper Luke Raybould with a delightful strike that picked out the corner of the net.

Nelson leveled just before the hour when the pace and power of Terry Cummings caused endless problems for the Town defence, who were forced to bring him down inside the penalty area.

Jason Hart stepped up from 12 yards out and converted, finding the bottom corner from the spot to draw the hosts level.

Joseph Heath’s dismissal for a reckless two-footed challenge gave the Admirals hope of securing a valuable three points but they were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

Hart went closest to winning the fixture but his deflected effort came back off the upright.

“We delivered a strong performance that ticked a lot of boxes, as is needed in every game at this level, never mind against a team as good as Runcorn Town,” Norwood told the club’s website.

“Of course, the aim is to stay in the league and we are all aware of that challenge. Make no mistake, there is no shortage of belief and that counts for a lot.”

Nelson, who are nine points adrift of safety, take on struggling New Mills tomorrow at Church Lane with both sides desperate for the points.