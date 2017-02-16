Blues looking for your support

Nelson are calling on fans and people living in the area to support their bid to revamp the club’s facilities with the help of builders’ merchant, Buildbase.

The club has applied to the Buildbase Club Renovation Programme, which is open to teams entering the Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase. Up to £100,000 worth of building materials, electrical products and hire equipment is available to two clubs in 2017.

Today is the deadline for fans to back the cause, and Adam Keizer, Nelson chief executive, said: “Our clubhouse is over 50 years old, is too small and no longer fit for purpose.

“So, we would like to build a brand new clubhouse to ensure the club has up to date facilities and to improve our financial sustainability.

“It will secure the future of the club and give our local community a new facility to use not only on matchdays, but non-match days in a town desperately lacking up-to-date sports facilities and function venues.”

To help the club stand a better chance of being awarded Buildbase’s product bursary, fans can register their support at www.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support and also tweet using #BuildbaseRenovation.

Six shortlisted finalists, consisting of three Buildbase FA Trophy and three Buildbase FA Vase clubs, will be invited to pitch their project to a panel of judges from the FA and Buildbase at a “Dragon’s Den”-style event at Wembley.

Two winners will be announced at the Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase semi finals on March 11th. They will receive an award presentation for their building products on finals day on May 21st, ready to start renovations over the summer.

Meanwhile, Jay Hart’s late penalty helped Nelson earn a 1-1 draw at Irlam on Saturday.

Youth team captain Cameron Lancaster came into the heart of the Blues defence, while Ben Hoskin returned from suspension.

Irlam who opened the scoring on 26 minutes when Jordan Icely poked the ball past defender Andrew Smith and keeper Luke Raybould, and slotted home.

But 10 minutes from time, Terry Cummings was brought down in the box, and Hart (pictured) stepped up to cooly dispatch the spot kick.

Nelson host Runcorn Town tomorrow.