Blues running out of time in survival bid

Nelson’s fate in the Hallmark Security Premier Division moved closer to being sealed as the Admirals suffered defeats at the hands of Runcorn Town and Irlam.

The Admirals, who faced a crunch clash against relegation rivals New Mills at Church Lane last night, now only have a handful of fixtures remaining to save their season as they sit well adrift of 19th place AFC Darwen having played more games.

The Blues and Runcorn Town shared the points at Victoria Park earlier in the season

Alex Norwood’s side had given themselves a shot in the arm when Sebastien Julien’s five star display at AFC Liverpool secured three vital points in their hunt for survival but they weren’t able to follow that up.

The Blues were unfortunate to lose out at the Pavilions with Simon Thelwell’s second half strike settling the clash in Cheshire.

Town, who have spent the entire season nested in the division’s top four under Chris Herbert’s stewardship, should have taken the lead early on when Mark Reed’s header from Joseph Holt’s cross glided wide of the upright with the goal at his mercy.

Holt then struck the crossbar with a half volley as the hosts looked to break the deadlock.

Nelson battled hard to keep their opponents out in the second half, with Luke Raybould in fine form to keep the scores level when turning Thelwell’s effort over the bar.

However, he wasn’t to be denied a second time from the resulting corner. Town’s new signing Kieran Evans took the set-piece and Thelwell powered a header home in the 66th minute.

The away side rallied in the final stages and almost snatched a point but Ben Hoskin’s strike from the edge of the penalty area struck the foot of the post.

And the club’s challenge was made even more difficult midweek as they lost out to Irlam at Victoria Park.

Again the Blues went in to the interval all square but failed to take anything away from the game. Raybould dropped a clanger with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining when helping Danny Greene’s corner over the line to hand the visitors the advantage.

Irlam then doubled their lead in the last minute when Marcus Perry picked out John Main who made to mistake to secure the points for his side.

The Blues host Cammell Laird 1907 tomorrow with kick off at 3 p.m. with the club hosting its Community Day.

Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, the Community Day is a fantastic free event, promising fun for all the family, with face painting, raffles, and food and drink available, not to mention free live non league action. Gates open from 1-30 p.m.