Bookies slash odds on Clarets defender Michael Keane rejoining Manchester United

Bookmakers have slashed their odds dramatically on Clarets defender Michael Keane to re-join Manchester United.

The 24-year-old, signed in September 2014, is now as short as 2/13 with 888sport to head back to Old Trafford during the summer.

Keane, who won the FA Youth Cup with the Red Devils alongside Paul Pogba six years ago, has made 100 league appearances for the Clarets, scoring seven times.

The centre back, who still has a year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, received two caps for his country when appearing against Germany and Lithuania.

He was also recognised in the PFA Young Player of the Year category while landing the player of the year accolade from his team mates at Burnley's end of season awards ceremony.

United are odds on 1/2 favourites to secure the signatures of Victor Lindelof, who they have been tracking for a while, and also Alvaro Morata. The Real Madrid striker is now a 3/4 price to join United in summer, following heavy speculation of a switch this week.

Jose Mourinho's side are also 2/1 to sign Juventus striker and Champions League finalist Paulo Dybala, and the same price to capture the signature of Tottenham's Eric Dier. Another Premier League name mentioned over the past week is Nemanja Matic, who still looks a longshot to make the switch at 10/1.