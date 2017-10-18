Bookmakers slash Dyche's odds as Foxes search for new boss

The odds have been slashed on Burnley boss Sean Dyche becoming Craig Shakespeare's successor at the King Power Stadium.



• Follow our instagram page dedicated to the Clarets ​



Former England boss Sam Allardyce is currently the bookmaker's favourite to fill the vacancy at Leicester City after the one-time West Brom assistant was sacked following a 1-1 draw with the Baggies at home.

Shakespeare had first become Nigel Pearson's assistant in 2008, with the two having known each other from their playing days at Sheffield Wednesday, and the duo returned in 2011 following a brief stint with Hull City.

After Pearson was given the boot in 2015, Shakespeare became assistant to Premier League title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri before becoming the permanent manager of the Foxes in March after the Italian was fired.

Clarets chief Dyche is in high demand at the moment with former England striker Ian Wright championing him for the Three Lions role while ex-Burnley midfielder Joey Barton suggested that Dyche would be a good fit for Everton should the Toffees dispose of Ronald Koeman.

Burnley are currently seventh in the top flight after eight games and are level on points with champions Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Bet365 and William Hill have shortened Dyche's odds to 9/2, Ladbrokes and Coral go 5/1, Paddy Power have priced the Burnley boss at 11/2, SkyBet are 6/1 while BetFred have marked Dyche up at 8/1.