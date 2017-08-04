Boss Craig is up for FA Cup as the magic comes to Town

The Silentnight Stadium could be the place where dreams are made as Barnoldswick Town prepare to quilt themselves in the magic of the FA Cup.

After a positive pre-season - which brought victories against Skelmersdale United, Nelson and Burnley United - competitive football returns for Danny Craig’s side as they welcome Jarrow Roofing Boldon Community Association in the extra preliminary round of the competition tomorrow.

Town’s Northern Football League Division One opposition, who recently lifted the Tyne and Wear LGV Summer Cup thanks to Dan Kirkup’s late header against Sunderland West End, are a relatively unknown quantity, meaning Craig is concentrating on his own pack.

“I don’t really know their history,” said Stewart Airdrie’s successor. “I’ve been in touch with somebody from the North East who has given me a bit of background about them.

“I can’t neglect my own players in pre-season so that’s been my focus. We need to get that right first.

“We think we’ve prepared well, we’ve had a good pre-season, we’re in good shape and we’ve been playing some good football.”

Craig added: “Everybody talks about the FA Cup. It’s a fantastic competition to be involved in. It’ll be an honour for the players and the club to be a part of it. It’s a massive competition and it all starts on Saturday.

“Tony Incenzo said on talkSPORT that most people don’t think the FA Cup starts for another couple of months but it starts now.

“It’s always nice to have a run in it because that brings a bit of money and publicity. Warrington Town got themselves on TV and look at what Salford City achieved.

“It’s really good to play against teams that you don’t know a great deal about. The magic of the FA Cup is still there.”

Town, who were beaten 3-2 by Bamber Bridge as their preparations for the new campaign were completed, have welcomed a number of new faces to the dressing room.

Craig has added Joel Melia (Padiham), Danny Boyle (Colne), Jack Overson (Padiham), Adam Yates (formerly Sheffield United) and Connor King (Burnley FC) to the squad while losing Arley Barnes (Silsden) and Jordan Gidley (Bootle).

“The main aim was to keep the bulk of the squad because we finished last season well and we have some very good players here,” Craig said.

“We were always going to lose a couple. We’re not getting too excited but we want to be up there mixing it up a bit and causing a few problems.”