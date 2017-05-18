Boss honoured by manager of year nomination

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits his nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award is also recognition for the efforts of his staff and players.

Dyche joined Chelsea’sAntonio Conte, who won the title in his first season in England, as well as Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs), Paul Clement (Swansea City), former Clarets boss Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) and Tony Pulis (West Brom), after comfortably keeping the Clarets in the top flight, spending only the opening weekend in the bottom three.

Dyche said: “I’ve been fortunate to be nominated before when I was at Watford, and in the two promotion seasons here, for manager of the season awards, and to be nominated again, it is really on behalf of the staff and players. You can’t do it without them.”

But Dyche expects Conte to succeed his fellow Italian Claudio Ranieri as the winner of the award: “The obvious contender, and I’d be surprised if he didn’t win it, would be Conte, but it’s good to see other managers’ work recognised, not just the champions.”