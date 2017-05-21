Boss might take pub up on their offer!

Sean Dyche says he might take the Princess Royal pub up on a generous offer!

A board outside the Yorkshire Street venue, ahead of this afternoon's game with West Ham at Turf Moor, declared "Sean Dyche drinks here for free" - after his achievements in getting Burnley in the Premier League, and keeping them there.

The club will enjoy back to back top flight seasons for the first time since the mid-1970s, and, asked about the sign, Dyche smiled: "Really! I don't mind a little half a shandy, it might cost them a few quid!

"I've never been in the Princess Royal, but you never know, it's a nice gesture."