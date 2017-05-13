Bournemouth 2, Burnley 1

The Clarets still can't officially celebrate their Premier League survival as Sean Dyche's side failed to wrap it up mathematically against AFC Bournemouth.

And it was a player from the club's past that stalled the party with Junior Stanislas scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 win for the home side at the Vitality Stadium.

The circumstances remain the same despite the defeat on the south coast as Hull City need to win their final two games and they are required to do it by huge margins.

Safety will be confirmed on the final day, against West Ham United at Turf Moor, but that didn't stop the travelling fans from holding a pre-party in a pocket of the East Stand.

Even the vibrancy of the Cherries failed to quell the decibel levels as the hosts impressed under 2015 LMA Manager of the Year recipient Eddie Howe.

The visitors did have the first chance of the game when Scott Arfield's wayward volley was diverted goalwards by George Boyd but the ball crept wide of the post.

Stanislas looked sharp and determined down the right flank, providing moments of excellence, and Joshua King couldn't quite connect with his toe when the winger's cross dropped goal side of James Tarkowski in to the six yard box.

The one-time Hammer did it all himself in the 25th minute, though. The 27-year-old peeled off the shoulder of Stephen Ward to cushion Steve Cook's pass over the top before applying an ice cool finish past Tom Heaton.

Burnley went close to equalising soon after when Arfield found space on the edge of the box and fired low but, with Artur Boruc diving desperately to his left, the ball squirmed wide of the upright.

The remainder of the half was filled with half chances, with neither goalkeeper seriously strained.

Heaton made a routine stop to deny Marc Pugh after the midfielder collected the ball fortuitously inside the penalty area and scooped the ball in to the England international's gloves.

Sam Vokes then sliced horribly high and wide on the turn though, in the Welshman's defence, the ball sat at an awkward height.

Charlie Daniels was afforded a sighting of goal at the opposite end having swapped passes with Pugh on the left hand side but the full back's shot, central to goal, was always rising and cleared the crossbar.

Arfield had the opportunity to level just before the interval when Ashley Barnes's strike ricocheted in to his path but Boruc raced off his line to smother the ball.

The Canada international did have the Pole beaten early in the second half, shifting the ball on to his right boot before whipping an exquisite effort on goal. However, the ball whistled past the post.

But Bournemouth were deserving of their advantage and almost added to it on a number of occasions.

Lys Mousset headed straight at Heaton from King's cross before the latter missed the target when cutting back on Kevin Long having received Pugh's incisive pass.

Stanislas scooped over once Pugh and King had worked the ball along the perimeter of the penalty area while Heaton dealt with Cook's ambitious attempt from distance despite the ball bouncing inconveniently in front of him.

All the action, though, was saved until the final moments. The Clarets had their safety sewn up with seven minutes remaining as Vokes netted his ninth of the Premier League season, flicking substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson's in-swinging cross in to the corner past a static Boruc.

But there was still time for even more drama as the hosts restored their lead within a couple of minutes.

Substitute Brad Smith steered the ball in to King who used his strength to shrug off the presence of Tarkowski before slotting the ball in-between Heaton's legs.

The full-time whistle was followed by a procession of Bournemouth's management and staff, led by Howe and assistant Jason Tindall, toasting another successful year in the top flight.

The Clarets will get their opportunity to do the same next Sunday.