Brady geared up for return to Hull

Record signing Robbie Brady has many happy memories from his time at Hull City but admitted that sentiment will be parked to one side on his return.

The Republic of Ireland international moved to the Tigers on a temporary basis in the summer of 2011 when Nigel Pearson acquired his services from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old also played under Nicky Barmby and Steve Bruce, with the latter responsible for making his move to the KCOM Stadium permanent, and he scored twice in the club’s final six games of the 2012/13 Championship season to help seal promotion to the top flight.

Brady played 16 times in the Premier League, netting four times, but missed the latter part of the campaign after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The one-time Old Trafford trainee returned for the start of the following term, featuring heavily in City’s journey in the Europa League as he found the net twice in a 2-1 win against Lokeren.

He played 27 times in the league during 2014/15, including two defeats against the Clarets, before moving to Norwich City.

“It will be good to go back,” he said. “I have some great memories from Hull but I’ll be going back on the other side of the fence this time.

“I’m looking forward to getting a good result for Burnley. It’ll be good to go back and play there and hopefully we’ll come away with a good result.”

Burnley have accrued a solitary point away from Turf Moor this season but the versatile left-footer feels that performances have been worthy of more prizes.

The Clarets have gone close in their last five fixtures on the road, narrowly losing out to West Ham, Spurs, Man City, Arsenal and Watford.

Robbie Brady celebrates his first Burnley goal against Chelsea

He said: “I think points tell a different story from the way that the lads have played. They’ve made it difficult for teams in the last couple of games but it just hasn’t gone their way.

“Hopefully we can change that at the weekend and come away with a good result.”

Brady was cup tied for the FA Cup loss against National League leaders Lincoln City at the weekend - having tasted defeat for the Canaries against Southampton last month - but he admits that he’s getting in to the swing of things and is raring to go again.

“It’s been a little bit stop-start but it was only one weekend and I feel fit, I’ve been ticking over and I’m ready to go at the weekend,” he said.

“It’s all new. A different manager, different staff, a different way of doing things. I’m trying to bed in as quick as I can while getting to grips with how things are done here. I’ll adapt to it quickly.

“I felt the buzz around the place as soon as I came through the door. The belief that has been installed in to the lads and the team is fantastic. Hopefully we can keep going forward and keep chipping away at those points and get ourselves secure.”