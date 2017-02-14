Brady will build on home bow

Record capture Robbie Brady insists that there is plenty more to come from him after the deadline day signing secured a point for the Clarets against champions elect Chelsea on his home debut.

The 25-year-old beat Blues stopper Thibaut Courtois with a beautiful free kick in the 24th minute to cancel out Pedro’s early opener at Turf Moor.

The Republic of Ireland international, who picked out the top corner with his left boot, was the first player to score against Chelsea directly from a set piece since Rickie Lambert beat Petr Cech in a 2-1 win for Southampton at St Mary’s in 2013.

Brady said: “The goal was [what he dreamed about]. I’m not sure about the performance, I wasn’t fantastic today, I was a bit disappointed with that but I’m still gelling in and learning the way the lads play. I’m over the moon with the goal.

“I’ll take it if the lads can cover me on the mistakes I made today. Joey (Barton) said to me after that he’s got no problem doing the running if I can keep doing that.

“I’m here to work hard and show what I’m about. I didn’t get to do that the way I wanted today but I ended up with a goal that led to a good result so I’m happy enough.”

The former Norwich City man was stood over the ball alongside Joey Barton, who beat Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster from a free kick on his second homecoming last month.

However, Brady was eventually given the go ahead to show his quality from dead ball situations.

“He said to me we’ll see which way the wall lines up,” said Brady. “I put it down and he gave me the nod to go ahead and I fancied it, it was fantastic.

“I was having a look at him (Courtois) and trying to work him out before I took it. I knew if I hit it properly he wouldn’t get to it and I managed to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Dublin-born midfielder, a one-time Manchester United trainee, praised the work rate of his team-mate’s as they shut Antonio Conte’s side out for the majority of the fixture.

“The lads were fantastic, it just shows exactly what they’re about,” he said. “The togetherness and the grit they showed, especially the last few minutes, were excellent to see it off, it can always get tense in the last few minutes but the lads were sturdy and didn’t give them anything.

“The work rate is definitely different. It’s well drilled but it appealed to me from the first conversation I had with the manager. I want to work hard and I’m looking forward to showing it in the next few weeks.”