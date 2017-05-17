Brady will come good – Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche expects Burnley to see the best of record signing Robbie Brady next season.

The Republic of Ireland wideman arrived on deadline day in January from Norwich City for £13m, but has made only six starts since.

He scored on his debut at home to champions Chelsea with a sublime free kick, though he admitted: “I’m over the moon wit the goal, but I’m not sure about the performance,

“I wasn’t fantastic today, I was a bit disappointed with that.”

He started the next two league games, but was left out at Anfield, and though he started three games on the spin in April, at Middlesbrough, Everton and at home to Manchester United, he has been on the bench for the last two matches.

He came off the bench for the seventh time in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, and Dyche feels a pre-season with the club will do the 25-year-old the world of good: “I think with signing players, the ideal way is when it’s summer and you get chance to work with the players through pre-season.

“That’s hard to do nowadays, to try and get players in early on is very difficult.

“Robbie came in in January, and I think he needs a pre-season with us to really get how we work and get used to the players.

“It’s hand in glove with some players, but it can take time with others – he’s taken a bit of time to get used to what we are.”

He added: “It’s strange how players adapt, sometimes they just seem to get it and understand the way the team works very quickly, and that can often be done on the training pitch.

“They get used to the players around them, the different skillsets and understand how they play.

“A lot of it is subliminal coaching and players just rub off on each other.

“Players are cute like that, they will understand different strengths among their teammates.

“That can take time and other times it just happens very quickly.

“I think for the back four and midfield it can take time, centre forwards can be a bit more loose with it because you almost want them to have that bit of unpredictability, they can adapt very quickly.

“For the rest it’s the shape, the tactical organisation and understanding of how the team works that can take layers from training and games.”