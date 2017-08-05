Brothers are both signed by Bradford City

Brothers from Colne have officially become Bantams after signing with League 1 side Bradford City.

Sacred Heart RC Primary School pupils Tristan and Joel Fitzpatrick, aged nine and eight respectively, are living out their dreams at Valley Parade, a stadium which staged Premier League football 16 years ago.

The Burnley season ticket holders, who started out with Manchester City, had been playing for Pendle Forest and AFC Clarets before being scouted, with the younger sibling winning the manager’s player of the season and players’ player of the season at the end of last term.

Meanwhile, left-sided midfielder Tristan has been on duty in Verl, located just outside Dortmund in Germany, as City beat the likes of Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven and Hamburg to come fifth in a tournament of 104 teams.

Their Dad, Damian, said: “I’m massively proud of them both. Not in my wildest of dreams could I ever have imagined something like this happening.

“Bradford City were the first to come to us with a contract and they’ve loved it there.

“We were aiming to get them both playing for the same club.

“It does make life much easier for us as parents but they’re both benefiting from it too.”