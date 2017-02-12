Burnley 1, Chelsea 1

Just last week Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tweeted: "Brady is on fire".

The Belgium international was obviously referring to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following his MVP performance in the Super Bowl LI showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Little did he know that his social media posting would carry a more direct reference just days later.

And he was certainly on the money as Burnley's most expensive purchase in history, £13m capture Robbie Brady, helped the Clarets reach the 30-point mark on his debut against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old sealed a point in a 1-1 draw against the Blues when sweeping a stunning set-piece past the Chelsea stopper to cancel out Pedro's early opener.

The Blues were unplayable with the fixture in its infancy at Turf Moor, overcoming the cold to turn on the heat in Lancashire.

Chelsea's star men teamed up to give the Clarets a taster of their capabilities as early as the sixth minute when Diego Costa slipped the ball between Ben Mee and Michael Keane to release Eden Hazard but, having edged goal side from Matt Lowton who closed in from his left hand side, the Belgium international failed to beat Tom Heaton.

The Premier League leaders weren't quite as forgiving from their next break forward, however.

Pedro was involved in the build up as the away side worked the ball forward from the left back position and the Spaniard finished it off as he burst in to the box.

Brady was unable to stop Victor Moses in his tracks as the winger broke from the halfway line and the Nigerian's squared pass was touched wide of Keane by Pedro and neatly tucked home.

Many teams at this level may have folded after falling behind to the champions elect in the seventh minute, but not Burnley.

The set back breathed life in to the hosts who were looking to extend their phenomenal record on home soil.

Just a minute later, former Clarets loanee Gary Cahill struggled to get to grips with the physicality of Ashley Barnes and the forward was able to cushion Stephen Ward's pass before getting a shot away at goal. Courtois, though, never looked like being troubled by the attempt.

Sean Dyche's side, who had won seven games on the bounce at Turf Moor heading in to their 25th league encounter of the campaign, threatened again on the 19-minute mark but Barnes found the wrong side of the upright having combined with Joey Barton and George Boyd on the edge of the box.

Chelsea hadn't conceded direct from a free-kick for four years, when Rickie Lambert beat Petr Cech in a 2-1 win for Southampton at St Mary's.

But that was all about to change just after the midway point in the first half when Joey Barton earned the Clarets a set-piece 20 yards from goal.

The midfielder, who netted on his second homecoming for the club, stood over the ball alongside Brady but it was the debutant who was allowed to strike.

And, with his former St Kevin's Boys coaches, Kevin Wallace and Billy McCormac, tucked away in the stands, the Republic of Ireland international didn't disappoint.

The record signing, who made the move from Norwich City on deadline day, whipped the ball left-footed over the wall and picked out the top corner as Courtois threw himself at the effort.

Not satisfied with drawing level against their elite opposition, the Clarets could and should have had their noses in front at the interval.

Lowton had the awareness to continue his run beyond N'Golo Kante when ghosting in to the penalty area from the right hand side and Barton had the vision to pick out the full back with a perfectly weighted slide rule pass.

However, the former Aston Villa man was denied by the legs of Courtois and Chelsea cleared the danger.

Burnley came out with belief in the second half and again they manufactured a big chance to claim the advantage.

After Barnes nicked the ball ahead of Cahill on the halfway line, and David Luiz failed to cut out the resulting pass, Andre Gray was left with a clear passage to goal but the striker's effort was tame and Courtois saved comfortably.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte's side were unable to play through the Clarets as they had in the opening chapters of the game and were limited to shots from outside the box.

Cesar Azpilicueta went close with a rising right-footed drive that just cleared the bar on the hour while Hazard and Pedro were both wasteful from the edge of the box later on.

Conte used all three substitutes in a bid to break Burnley's resilience, with Cesc Fabregas, Willian and Michy Batshuayi all introduced, but they couldn't find a way through.