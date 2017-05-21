Burnley 1, West Ham United 2

Burnley culminated the season in 16th place in the Premier League after losing the £11m game against West Ham at Turf Moor.

While the Clarets were assured of their top flight status going in to the clash, the club could finish the season anywhere between 17th spot and 11th which brought a differential of £11m in prize money.

Sam Vokes opened the scoring for the Clarets in the first half

Sam Vokes put the hosts on their way to securing that extra revenue when breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute when hitting double figures in the league.

But the Hammers were in a similar position, with a mid-table finish in their sights, and Slaven Bilic's side turned the game around with goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Andre Ayew.

However, a lap of appreciation after the final whistle made the bigger picture much clearer as the class of 2016/17 became the first squad in over three decades to beat the drop in the top tier.

It was therefore fitting that everyone housed within Turf Moor was able to celebrate Peter Noble's contribution to the club with a one minute applause ahead of kick off.

The influential midfielder, who died last Saturday, made 299 appearances for the Clarets during a seven-season stint at the club from 1973-80, scoring an impressive 80 goals in that time, and was part of that side managed by Jimmy Adamson in the mid-1970s to survive.

The hosts started brightly, looking to add to their 10 home wins already accumulated this term, and infiltrated the land beyond West Ham's backline when James Collins failed to cut out Ashley Westwood's flick on but Andre Gray's attempted chip floated off target.

The Hammers went close at the opposite end when Matt Lowton's scuffed clearance from Robert Snodgrass's cross presented Feghouli with the chance to get a shot away but the Algerian's volley was saved by Tom Heaton.

Sean Dyche accused the Clarets of being 'flat' against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on the penultimate weekend of the campaign but they were seemingly rectifying that against the Hammers.

Record signing Robbie Brady, brought back in to the starting XI, looked to have provided the moment that would bring the opening goal as his cross dropped behind visiting skipper Collins but Vokes was unable to make a connection on the stretch.

The home side went close again, this time from Brady's corner, but James Tarkowski guided the ball over the bar after Gray had hooked the ball back towards the six yard box.

Burnley opened the scoring midway through the half when Gray ran in to space down the right hand side, Scott Arfield inadvertently provided the dummy when failing to touch the cross, leaving Vokes with the simple task of firing home from close range.

It was the Welshman's fifth goal in as many games and moved the striker in to double figures in the Premier League.

The home side's lead, however, lasted less than five minutes. Edimilson Fernandes wasted no time in advancing following a quickly taken free-kick, Ayew supplied the trickery when flicking his team mate's pass in to the path of Feghouli and the 27-year-old fired low past Heaton.

Referee Robert Madley was incredibly lenient with Westwood who, having already been booked for a trip on Ayew, avoided any further punishment when going in late on Collins.

Both sides had the opportunity to claim the advantage before the interval as Feghouli's ferocious drive from inside the penalty area fizzed over the crossbar while Gray's cheeky flick from Brady's assist squirmed just wide of the far post.

The Clarets will have been disappointed with the goal that saw thejm slip behind in the 72nd minute. Heaton kept out Fernandes's strike but the ball dropped back down on to the crossbar and back in to play, leaving Ayew with the simplest of tasks when nodding home in to an empty net.

The Ghanaian forward's goal, coincidentally, arrived in exactly the same minute that his brother, Jordan, had equalised for Swansea City against West Bromwich Albion at the liberty Stadium.

The Clarets failed to expose United's defence in the time remaining, with Adrian untested, and the Hammers went on to claim a rare win away from the London Stadium.