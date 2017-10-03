Burnley boss is ‘buzzing’ over Clarets’ progress

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that he is buzzing off the club’s continual development in the Premier League.



The Turf Moor chief, who is heading towards his fifth anniversary with the Clarets, commented on the noticeable changes around the club after racking up his 100th win in management against Everton at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche relays his orders from the touchlines of Goodison Park

Some observations are more obvious than others with results, particularly on the road, standing out as the Clarets climbed to sixth in the top flight, just one point adrift of both champions Chelsea and Arsenal after seven games.

But it’s those more inconspicuous transformations that has made this start to the season possible, as Dyche explained: “The way we work, the culture, but how the players apply themselves, is a constant improvement, and that’s the stuff people don’t see but I absolutely buzz off.

“Certainly the wins make a difference, wins in the Premier League are massive - points are, but definitely wins.

Scott Arfield looks to beat his man

“Away from home, to have the start we’ve had, I don’t think anyone could have seen that. Really tough games on paper, and when you play them.

“But the players are shifting mentally, and I think that’s a really big thing.

“I said to them after the game, it’s amazing how tiny it is, but when you have that bit more assured-ness to come to these grounds and play, deal with the crowds and the noise around the game and focus on what you’ve got to do.

“I think we’re still improving, but there are signs we are.”

Jack Cork challenges Everton's Oumar Niasse

The victory against the Toffees, which piled the pressure on Ronald Koeman, saw Burnley surpass their points tally on their travels from last season, despite also taking on Antonio Conte’s Blues, Spurs and Liverpool, three of England’s five Champions League representatives.

And Dyche has been delighted with the performances so far. He said: “It’s a double edged sword, you can look at it with trepidation because they’re really strong teams and clubs, but equally you have a bit of freedom because what are people expecting? Not that much, which doesn’t mean we weren’t, but from the outside looking in.

“You’ve still got to perform, so I’ve been really pleased with the build-up, the preparation and performances.

“We have to do our job as coaches and managers but the players go out and deliver it, and I’m so impressed with how they are delivering at the moment.

“Whether it’s a goal with all those passes, clearing your lines, staying in shape, they’re just as important, the good stuff and ugly stuff.”

