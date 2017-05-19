Burnley FC Girls and Ladies go from strength to strength

Burnley FC Girls and Ladies held their annual end of season presentation evening at Turf Moor.

As the Burnley squad was on duty at Bournemouth, the presentation of medals and achievement awards was undertaken by Manchester United’s rising star Axel Tuanzebe, who was ably supported by Bertie Bee, club captain Jo Holt and compere Mick Preston.

Justine Lee, the club chairperson, addressed the audience and stated that female football is growing in popularity, and the club continues to go from strength to strength.

Burnley now have over 180 active players across the age ranges, from mini kickers to ladies – an increase of 20% in the last year – and they hope the growth will continue.

This season has been the most significant in Burnley’s history, having have entered into a new partnership with Burnley FC in the Community that has helped support the successful running of the club.

Justine thanked the many helpers at the club who give up their time, parents, managers and committee members, but reminded everyone that if the club is to start up new teams, it needs still more volunteers to help run them.

The club will support the volunteers to get the necessary FA qualifications.

The club’s female football development officer and first team manager Matt Bee spoke at length, outlining his vision and strategy to promote excellence in grass roots football.

All players received a medal from Tuanzebe, while the various award winners collected their prizes.

Roll of Honou r –

Under 10s: Players’ player - Scarlet L; Manager’s player - Jessica A; Achievement - Jessica S.

Under 11s: Players’ player - Sanya K; Manager’s player - Pippa O; Achievement - Olivia A.

Under 12s: Players’ player - Lucy Butterworth; Manager’s player - Grace Connor; Achievement - Lucy Clegg.

Under 13s: Players’ player - Holly Pegg; Manager’s player - Alice Cannon; Achievement - Caitlin Bourke.

Under 14s: Players’ player - Alyssa Aherne; Manager’s player - Grace Turner; Achievement - Abigail Wilson.

Under 15s: Players’ player - Amy Moorhouse; Manager’s player - Lucy Holtom; Achievement - Ellie Moorhouse.

Under 16s: Players’ player - Jade Forster; Manager’s player - Indi Hickey; Achievement - Olivia Moffitt.

Youth Team: Players’ player - Ellie Waring; Manager’s player - Ruby Troth; Achievement - Sam Lyons.

SDS: Players’ player - Hannah Scott; Manager’s player - Andi Bagshaw; Achievement - Sophie Ullah.

First Team: Players’ player - Lizzy Hamer; Manager’s player - Joanne Holt; Achievement - Evie Priestley.