Burnley re-sign midfielder Joey Barton

Joey Barton has rejoined the Clarets, and will be eligible to make his debut in the FA Cup at Sunderland on Saturday.

Following detailed discussions regarding the recent FA charge brought against Barton, the club have now reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over a contract with the club until the end of the season.

Barton becomes available for selection from tomorrow, after completing his registration in time to serve a one match suspension against Manchester City, as a result of a carry-over suspension passed down from the Scottish FA relating to a previous offence.