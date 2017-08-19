Burnley set to break transfer record for Wood

Burnley are set to break their transfer record to land Leeds United striker Chris Wood.

The Clarets made a third offer for the New Zealand captain yesterday, worth £15m plus add ons, and appear to have got their man.

Wood is currently in Sunderland with Leeds for tonight's Championship fixture, and I understand it is unlikely he will have a medical with Burnley today, with the move likely to be completed over the weekend, with a possible debut for the 25-year-old at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Leeds had tried to stave off the interest by offering Wood a new three-year contract, which would extend his deal by a year to 2019 and up his wages, which are believed to be around £15,000 a week.

The former West Brom and Leicester frontman was already the Whites' top earner, but the player wanted a shot at the Premier League, after spells with West Brom and Leicester where he made only nine appearances in the top flight in total, scoring once.

So Sean Dyche looks to have his number one target, but continues to look to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline in 12 days' time.