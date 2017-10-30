Charlie Taylor keeping Stephen Ward on his toes

Competition for places is keeping everyone on their toes at Turf Moor.



• Follow our instagram account dedicated to the Clarets



Left back Stephen Ward admits he feels the pressure to maintain his performance levels, with summer signing Charlie Taylor breathing down his neck.



And the Republic of Ireland international believes the squad is as strong as at any stage in his for seasons with the club.



Taylor has yet to make his Premier League debut, with the form of Ward keeping him out after joining from Leeds United.

Stephen Ward in action against Manchester City

Boss Sean Dyche has highlighted Taylor’s attitude, with him being unable to even find a place on the bench for him at times, saying: Believe me, he is moving forward in his career, and I’ve told him that.”

And Ward is well aware: “Listen, in a squad like this you need competition for places everywhere.

“We’ve got two players for every position, which hasn’t been the case for a long time at Burnley.

“It keep everyone on their toes.

“Everyone has to perform.

“It’s been good for me and good for the strikers.

“It can only improve us as a team.

“Charlie is a great player, a young player.

“He has been great around the place, trains well and is keeping me on my toes.”

He feels there is a new dimension amind the added competition as well: “It’s a good challenge for us as players.We’ve brought players in who can unlock doors a little bit more. We’re a real threat going forward now.

“You look at the players we have at the wide areas.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time for players to settle in and find their form we know they’re capable of.

“It’s not something that we are not renowned for but it’s what the manager has been working on. It’s been proven already this season.”