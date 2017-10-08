Chris Wood doesn’t fear world’s greatest

Burnley’s record signing Chris Wood isn’t prepared to let the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala or Angel Di Maria shatter his World Cup dreams.

The New Zealand international, who has scored three times for the Clarets since his switch from Leeds United, is awaiting the outcome of the CONMEBOL qualifying campaign to see who the All Whites will take on in the play-offs.

Striker Chris Wood in action against Everton

Wood netted a hat-trick in the first instalment of the OCL final against the Soloman Islands as his nation advanced to the inter-continental play-off with an 8-3 triumph on aggregate.

With the prospect of going up against Barcelona’s five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Wood said: “I don’t really mind who we get. At the end of the day, if they are fifth, they are there for a reason.

“Yes they should be up there with Brazil in the top two but if they are fifth, they are there for a reason they are obviously not clicking or gelling as they need and it does give us an opportunity to upstage them or turn them over.”

Wood, who refuses to dwell on the disappointment of the 2014 tournament, added: “That was a long time ago and we have had great games since then to show that we are capable of doing that.

“I do not rule us out at all, no matter who we play, if it is Argentina, Peru, whoever it is, we will definitely give them a good game.”

Wood, who is only five goals away from equalling Vaughan Coveny’s record of 28 goals for his country, was expected to line up for Anthony Hudson’s side in this morning’s Kirin Challenge Cup tie against Japan in Nagoya.