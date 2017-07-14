Clarets boss Sean Dyche enjoys Ireland training base

Sean Dyche has been impressed with Burnley’s Carton House training base in Ireland.

The Clarets have spent the week a the resort in County Kildare, around 15 miles outside of Dublin.

It has previously been used by Real Madrid and more recently the British and Irish Lions.

“We’d heard good things about this place, because of the number of team who have used the facility down the years, including the Six Nations teams and, recently, the British Lions,” said the Burnley boss.

“It’s a slight change because we’d been to Evian for a couple of years, which served us well, and this was just to freshen up the thinking a little and give the players something different.

“It’s a lovely setting for teams, that’s for sure.

“We know how fit our players have been down the years with us and they know what to expect in pre-season, so the depth of knowledge serves us well.

“At this stage, staying injury free is a big thing and we’ve reminded the players of that.

“The demands are there, but we trust this group when they tell us how they are feeling, but equally we do push them to make sure their bodies are strong.”

The Clarets face Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium tonight.