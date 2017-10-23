Clarets boss Sean Dyche heads list of contenders to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton

Ronald Koeman's reign as Everton manager has come to an end, the day after a crushing 5-2 Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal.

The Dutchman leaves Goodison Park with the Merseysiders languishing in the bottom three and rock bottom of their Europa League group despite having spent around £140million this summer.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at potential candidates to take charge of a club who had ambitions of a top-six finish this season.

SEAN DYCHE

Another of England's bright young coaches who has long been considered a contender for bigger clubs. Dyche has twice led Burnley to promotion to the Premier League and last season kept them there in impressive fashion. Burnley have started the new season well and he will doubtless feel he still has plenty to achieve at Turf Moor - but Everton could prove too tempting.

DAVID MOYES

Enjoyed 11 mostly successful years at Goodison Park before leaving to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013. He did not see out a season in an ill-fated spell at Old Trafford and his career has not recovered since, having a disappointing stint at Real Sociedad before being relegated with Sunderland last term. The 54-year-old is still highly regarded by the Everton board but bringing him back may not go down too well with supporters.

CHRIS COLEMAN

The timing may be perfect for Wales boss Coleman. After nearly six years in charge of his national team, during which time he took them to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Coleman is currently mulling over whether to pen a new contract with Wales having missed out on qualification for next summer's World Cup. Coleman's stock remains high from what he achieved with the Welsh in France two summers ago and he may feel now is the chance to have another crack at the Premier League.

CARLO ANCELOTTI

It does seem unlikely that the vastly successful Italian, who has managed some of the game's biggest clubs in Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, would be interested in the Toffees. But he is suddenly available after being released by the German giants and perhaps Everton could underline their ambition by putting together a tempting offer.

EDDIE HOWE

The highly-rated Bournemouth coach has long been tipped for a bigger stage and the time could be right for him to consider moving on after a difficult start to the season. Howe cut short a previous spell at Burnley when he wanted to move back south for personal reasons, but time may have moved on and the opportunity to manage Everton would be different. Despite being a southerner, he was also a childhood Everton fan and there could be an emotional pull.