Clarets boss Sean Dyche ignoring Leicester City link

Clarets boss Sean Dyche isn’t taking much notice of speculation linking him with the vacancy at Leicester City.

Craig Shakespeare was relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, after the 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Monday night.

And by Wednesday, Dyche – who was linked with the post in the summer of 2015, before Claudio Ranieri was appointed – saw his odds drop from 16/1 when the market opened, to 5/1 favourite.

As the likes of Sam Allardyce, former Foxes forward Roberto Mancini and former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel ruled themselves out of the running, Dyche emerged as one of the bookmakers’ favourites.

Reports in the national media suggest Leicester will look abroad first, while others claim Dyche is top of the Foxes’ shopping list.

That would be no surprise after the job he has performed in five years at Turf Moor, twice taking the side into the Premier League, and becoming the first manager to keep them there.

And Burnley currently sit seventh in the table, on a six-game unbeaten run – their longest in the top flight since February 1975.

The Clarets are also, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Manchester City, unbeaten away from home, having taken eight points from games against champions Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and Everton.

While Dyche would be likely to have a bigger budget at the King Power Stadium – with Leicester nearer the Kettering-born 46-year-old’s Northamptonshire base, he said yesterday morning: “It’s the same as before with any speculation – the team is going well and a job comes up, and it’s a good story for the media.

“But it’s come from the media, not me.

“We’ve been here before, it’s one of those things.

“It’s nice in a way, but it doesn’t mean there’s any truth in it.

“It’s another media story built out of nothing.

“We get it every year with players, and when your players are recognised like that, it’s healthy - it shows the club is working, the players are doing well and we have had some form of success, relative to us as a club.

“So it’s a similar thing with myself, my team and my staff.

“We’re doing well and it reflects on me.

“You take the hits as a manager, so you enjoy the good times as well, and we have done well as a collective over a period of time now.”

Dyche will mark five years at the helm at the end of the month, and is currently seventh in the list of longest-serving managers in England.

And it would be no surprise were Leicester to make a move, though there would be considerable compensation involved, and mid-season moves between Premier League clubs are few and far between in recent years.

David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and Wales boss Chris Coleman are also thought to be under consideration to replace Shakespeare, who was only four months into a three-year contract.

Carlo Ancelotti was also linked with the post after leaving Bayern Munich, but the Italian is thought to have no interest in the role, as he looks to take a break from management.