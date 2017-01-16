Clarets favourites to land Norwich star Brady

Burnley are bookies' favourites to land Norwich City wide man Robbie Brady.

The Clarets have been linked with a £13m move for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international, amid interest from Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Championship duo Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Sean Dyche was coy on the subject at this morning's press conference, ahead of tomorrow night's FA Cup third round replay with Sunderland at Turf Moor, saying: “We’ve been linked with so many. It’s every year. It’s either someone linking us with one of our players going out, or one coming in. We just try to do our business as respectfully as we can.”

But Burnley are favourites with SkyBet to sign the former Manchester United and Hull City man before the transfer deadline, quotes at 4/6, with Leicester 7/2, Crystal Palace 8/1, Aston Villa 10/1 and Newcastle 33/1.

Last week, Canaries boss Alex Neil was asked about the speculation, and said: “How much? Okay. We have got a strong valuation of Rob after the Euros, his age, and the fact that he is versatile in his position and the scope that he has. The position remains the same.

“Until a club meets our valuation he won’t be going anywhere.

“There has been contact. A lot is done through agents and what have you but nothing confirmed until a firm offer is on the table. It is not past the stage of fishing.

“Is Burnley news to me? The figure certainly is.”

Brady is good friends with Burnley's record signing Jeff Hendrick, having met as youngsters at St Kevin's Boys in Dublin.