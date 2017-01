Burnley face the prospect of an FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Championship side Bristol City or League 1 Fleetwood Town.

The Clarets first have to come through next Tuesday's Turf Moor replay with Sunderland, after Saturday's goal-less draw at the Stadium of Light.

Brietol City and Fleetwood also have to replay after a 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of January 27-30th.