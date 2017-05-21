Clarets in strong position on Keane

Burnley remain in a strong position as regards Michael Keane's future, according to boss Sean Dyche.

Keane is expected to leave Turf Moor in the summer, with a return to former club Manchester United his most likely destination.

But, with a year remaining on his current deal, Dyche insists he will stay put if there is no acceptable situation for the club, with them prepared to let him leave on a free transfer next summer, given the sums in play for staying in the Premier League.

Dyche said: "The fact is, all parties are in the loop, I am, his agent, he is, his family, our club, and the on thing we know is we're in a strong position.

"He's got a year to run on his contract, and if nothing happens that is suitable for us, the situation will go on and he'll carry on playing.

"We'll wait and see what the summer brings."

Keane may have played his last game for the club after sitting out his third successive game with a calf problem, along with central defensive partner Ben Mee, who has missed the last four with a shin injury: "At this stage of the season, Ben Mee as well, they were very close, but you can't throw them in just for the sake of it.

"They've got to be right. And it's good for the other two centre halves, it's tough to play in the Premier League, and that will do them the world of good to get these games under their belt."

Meanwhile, though Dyche was disappointed with a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham on the final day, meaning Burnley finished 16th, maintaining Premier League status was the aim, and was achieved with little discomfort.

He said: "Your instinct as a manager is to search for that winning feeling every week, and that's the only disappointing today.

"That will fade quickly after what's been a very good season, and a strong season.

"Even today, the game should have been out of sight by half-time.

"We've had three unbelievable chances, which, at this level, you have to take.

"We scored a good goal, and if we score again, the game is in our control.

"While it's in the balance, you're never quite sure, and they were good second half.

"I thought they grew into the game and countered well, and they have some good quality, and maybe they had to respond to a poor result last week.

"But, in the bigger picture, we didn't just achieve the goal, there were no nerves, we got it done early on against the odds, with a group of players who are still adapting, still learning, so, on reflection, the disappointment of today will go away quickly.

"We've done a great job as a collective."