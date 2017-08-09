Clarets keeper Mitchell joins Chester

Have your say

Burnley goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has joined National League side Chester FC on loan until January.

The Northern Ireland U21 stopper has played for the Blues in a pre-season game and has made the move to North Wales following the Clarets signing of Adam Legzdins.

Mitchell, who initially joined the Clarets on a youth team scholarship in 2012, made his first senior outing for the Clarets in the 2016 pre-season at Bradford City.

The 21-year-old has previously enjoyed loan spells at Bradford Park Avenue and Sheffield FC.