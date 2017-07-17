Clarets keeper Paul Robinson retires from professional football

Paul Robinson has confirmed his intention to retire from football after ending his time at Burnley.

The former England goalkeeper spent 18 months at Turf Moor, helping Sean Dyche’s squad win promotion as Championship winners in 2016 and finish 16th in the Premier League last season.

Paul Robinson made the final appearance of his career in a 3-2 defeat at Swansea City

Robinson – capped 41 times by his country - made three top-flight starts for the Clarets last season to take his total number of club appearances to 498 in a prolific career which also included spells with Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers.

Robinson, 37, said: “Unfortunately, my back problem returned towards the end of last season and has prevented me being ready for the start of the new season. Taking everything into consideration I've decided to announce my retirement.

“I have been very fortunate to play the game I love for so many years and make it my career.

“I intend to take a short time out to spend time with my family and explore the different options available to me.

“I would like to sincerely thank all my family and friends who have stood by me throughout my playing career.

“I have been very lucky to play for four very special football clubs and my country. I would like to say a huge thank-you to the supporters and staff of every one as I was able to build a very special relationship with each.

“I would like to say thank-you to Sean Dyche, Billy Mercer, the staff and players at Burnley who gave me the chance to play in the premier league again at 37 years old.

“In all my career I have never been a part of a more dedicated, hard-working set of players and staff.

“I wish them and all my former clubs the very best of luck for next season.”

Burnley boss Dyche, who signed Robinson in January, 2016 after he had spent a few months out of the game, said: “Paul played a big part in what we have achieved over the past couple of seasons – literally at times last season – and always as an important member of the group.

“He made a big contribution during his time at Burnley and we would all like to wish him well in his next venture, as well as making sure that he will always welcome back at Turf Moor.”