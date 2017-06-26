Clarets midfielder George Boyd nears Turf exit

Burnley midfielder George Boyd is set to leave Turf Moor when his contract expires on Friday.

Boyd was offered a new one-year deal by the club, which he turned down, as he looks for a two-year contract.

Burnley’s offer remains on the table, but the 31-year-old is expected to move on, with interest from Aston Villa – and his former Hull City boss Steve Bruce – and Derby County.

Former England keeper Paul Robinson is the only other player out of contract to be offered a fresh deal, and is expected to agree terms.