Clarets move for Hull star

Burnley have made a move for Hull City wideman Robert Snodgrass.

The Clarets are looking to strengthen in the wide areas, having seen a bid to land Rennes' Poland winger Kamil Grosicki fall through in the summer, while there is an interest in Norwich City's Robbie Brady.

But with the Canaries looking for a deal worth up to £15m for the 25-year-old, and a reluctance to let him go until they have landed left sided reinforcements, Burnley have changed their sights to Snodgrass - who scored Hull's equaliser at Turf Moor earlier this season.

A bid of £7.5m has reportedly been tabled, topping West Ham's third gambit of £6m, which was rejected today.

The Scotland international has seven goals so far this season, and is contracted until the summer of 2018, after Hull extended his deal by 12 months last month.