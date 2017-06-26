Clarets set to land Leeds United full back Charlie Taylor

Burnley are set to make Leeds United left back Charlie Taylor their first summer capture.

While no fee has yet been agreed, Burnley are believed to have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, with West Brom – also long-time admirers – cooling their interest after weeks of discussions failed to result in an agreement.

Taylor is out of contract at Elland Road as of July 1st, and the Whites are entitled to compensation with Taylor being under the age of 24, with both clubs looking to avoid a transfer tribunal.

Taylor had the offer of a new two-year deal from Leeds last month, but wants a crack at the Premier League.

The Clarets have been on the lookout for a left-sided full back to compete with Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward, with on-loan Jon Flanagan returning to Liverpool.

Sean Dyche targeted Taylor last summer, but then owner Massimo Cellino was determined to hold onto the former England Under 19 international: “I’m very disappointed with the way he (Taylor) has acted.

“We are not going to let him go. Trust me!

“I promise, even if we lose him at the end of the season for free, I’m not selling him.”

Burnley believe they can get him for less than the £5m valuation Leeds have put on him.

Meanwhile, as reported on Thursday, Everton are expected to firm up their interest in striker Andre Gray.

The 25-year-old has found himself on Ronald Koeman’s radar after a debut Premier League campaign which reaped nine goals from 26 starts.

Should Burnley cash in on Gray, who has a year left on his contract, Dyche could turn his attentions to Nottingham Forest’s Britt Assombalonga, to whom he gave a Watford debut at the back end of the 2011-12 season.

However, renewed speculation linking Burnley with Huddersfield Town’s Nakhi Wells is again believed to be wide of the mark.