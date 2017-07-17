Clarets set to miss out on striker

Burnley look set to miss out on Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga.

Burnley have had two offers for the Democratic Republic of the Congo international turned down.

Last week, Middlesbrough had a £14m offer accepted.

Garry Monk was hoping to speak to the player after he flew back into England at the weekend after a pre-season training camp in Florida with Forest, and the player is set to undergo a medical at Boro's Rockliffe training centre today.

Burnley’s initial bid, believed to be £8m, was turned down a fortnight ago, and I understand an improved offer also fell short.

The Clarets retained their interest in the player, and it was suggested they could yet return with a player plus cash deal, with Nottingham-born Tendayi Darikwa believed to be of interest to Forest.

However, Boro look to have got their man.