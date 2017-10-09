Clarets stopper Nick Pope signs new long-term deal

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has signed a new long-term deal with the Clarets.

Pope has agreed a three-year contract to keep him at Turf Moor until June, 2020 – with the option of a further 12 months.

The new deal replaces the three-year contract Pope signed when he joined Burnley from Charlton Athletic in July, 2016.

Extending Pope’s stay comes after an impressive start to his Premier League career by the 25-year-old but follows talks that started earlier this season.

“We were already in discussions with Nick before he had the chance to start the games he has done recently and we’re pleased they have been finalised,” said Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

“He had been working hard to continue his development out of the team. He is continuing that since he got into the side and we look forward to him progressing further as an important member of the squad.”.

Pope made his first top-flight appearance as a replacement for the injured Tom Heaton in Burnley’s 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace last month.

He has since started three Premier League games, keeping a further two clean sheets and helping the Clarets remain unbeaten since the second weekend of the season and move up to sixth in the table.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract and extend my stay here,” Pope told the Clarets’ website.

“I’ve been really happy since I signed last year, so I’m really pleased to get it done.

“We are still growing as a club and I’m growing as a player. That’s what I wanted to do when I first signed.”

Pope has made 10 starts for the Clarets, graduating from cup football last season to the Premier League this term after club captain Heaton was sidelined with a dislocated shoulder.

“It’s been lucky on my part how it’s come about – a bit by default. But I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve been in the team.

“The lads in front of me have been excellent and helped me a lot – especially the two centre-halves.

“It’s been a good few weeks for me personally as well.

“Everyone at the club is happy we’ve made a good start and we’ve got to build on that now.”

