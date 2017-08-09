Clarets striker on brink of £18m move

Clarets striker Andre Gray is on the verge of an £18m switch to Premier League rivals Watford.

Gray had a year left on his Turf Moor contract following a then-record £6m move from Brentford in 2015, and, after the Hornets had two offers rejected for the former Luton Town forward, they returned with an £18m bid overnight, which has been accepted.

The player is undergoing his medical ahead of completing the move.

Gray scored 33 goals in 78 games for the Clarets, including 23 in their Championship title year, as he was named the divisional player of the year.