Clarets target Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan

Burnley boss Sean Dyche could add a sixth Republic of Ireland international to his ranks ahead of the club’s fourth term in the Premier League.

Having already secured the services of Stoke City striker Jonathan Walters it appears that the latest recruit at Turf Moor could be reunited with former Potters team-mate Glenn Whelan sooner than expected.

The Clarets are reportedly prepared to pay £2.5m for the 33-year-old who has made over 300 appearances for Mark Hughes’ men since signing from Sheffield Wednesday for £500,000 over nine years ago.

The one-time Manchester City trainee, who played 30 times last season, would team up with fellow compatriots Stephen Ward, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long, Walters and record signing Robbie Brady if the move was given the green light.

Hughes confirmed that the club had already rebuffed an offer from Championship side Aston Villa for the midfielder last week but appeared to usher in the end of Whelan’s Stoke career when saying: “I’m not sure where we’re up to with Glenn. Aston Villa made an initial bid which was rejected out of hand.

“It’s a little bit of a similar situation to Jon Walters really in that at this stage of Glenn’s career he’s probably looking for a little more security.”

Whelan was named in Hughes’s 34 man squad for the pre-season trip to Switzerland and met up with his team-mates at Le Mirador Resort and Spa, in Chardonne, on Sunday evening.

The midfielder travelled separately to Geneva to link up with the group after being granted extended leave following his international exploits earlier in the summer.

Stoke are scheduled to play Neuchatel Xamax at the Tissot Arena tonight and face Young Boys Bern at the same venue on Wednesday.