Clarets will recover - Tarky

James Tarkowski is confident that the Clarets will get over the hurt inflicted by Lincoln City after they became victims of an FA Cup giant-killing at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s side were beaten for the first time in nine games on home territory as Sean Raggett’s 89th minute header earned the Red Imps a quarter-final tie against the winner of Sutton United and Arsenal.

The National League leaders had already dumped Championship outfits Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion out of the competition but by beating Burnley they became the first non-league team to reach the last eight in 103 years, with QPR being the last.

Ironically, that was the year that the Clarets lifted the trophy for the only time in the club’s history when Bert Freeman’s strike edged out Liverpool at Crystal Palace.

“When you come in to the game as a favourite you expect to win,” said the former Brentford man. “We go in to most games here thinking that we’re favourites.

“Obviously against a team from the Conference you’re going to be even bigger favourites so you expect to win.

“Every defeat hurts for me, whether it’s against a team from the Conference or whether it’s a team from the Premier League. They all really hurt.”

The 24-year-old added: “We will [move on from this quickly]. The gaffer is like that himself - we’ll park results to the side whether we win or lose and move on to the next one.

“We’ll be back bright and sharp and look forward to the game at the weekend.

“It’s something that we’ve done all season. We’ve had a few disappointments away from home and usually, the week after, we pick up a result.

“It’s probably our first real disappointment at home where we’ve probably not deserved to get what we wanted.

“We’ve had a few games that we’ve lost and probably deserved something but today we can’t complain too much. It was a battle all day and they’ve won the battle in the end.”

Danny Cowley’s men rarely looked out of place throughout the 90 minutes, despite the 81 places separating the two clubs in the pyramid, and Tarkowski feels the visitors got their game plan spot on.

“Their game plan was to sit in and bank in,” he said. “If they were to open up against us, with players of our quality, they are going to get hurt.

“Their game plan worked. They sat in, made it difficult, used their physicality and got the goal that they needed.

“We would obviously have liked to come away with the win. I don’t think it was complacency; they just got it on point.”