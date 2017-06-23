Clarets youngster Luke Hendrie raring to go after successful loan

Young Clarets right back Luke Hendrie hopes his experience on loan in the SPL will only be of benefit.

The 22-year-old Development Squad player made 32 starts for Kilmarnock, as Killie finished eighth in the Scottosh top flight

He is yet to feature for Burnley, after joining following his release from Derby County.

But he looked back on a successful stint north of the border: “I loved it. I didn’t really know what to expect when I went up there but I really benefited from it and learned a lot on and off the pitch.

“It was about playing first-team football and getting experience and I got a lot of that.

“Playing at Celtic Park in front of crowds like that was brilliant and coming back to Burnley for pre-season I will be a better player.”

Hendriehas extended his contract at Turf Moor by 12 months this summer, and the former England Under 17 international –son of former Middlesbrough striker John – will report back at the Barnfield Training Centre early next month: “I’ll take it day-to-day.

“Hopefully I’ll make a good impression when I go back and see what happens.”

Hendrie has also recently been awarded a first-class honours degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting from Staffordshire University.

He graduates next month, and hopes to work in the media when his playing days are over: “It was when I was 19 or 20 and being released by Derby and I thought it might be difficult to get another club that I thought I would give it a crack.

“My dad works in the media and it’s always something that’s interested me.

“Having said that, as I’ve gone on I have thought about other options and I might go down a different route, maybe teaching, and I want to take my coaching badges in the future.

“But doing this has made me feel a lot more confident. A lot of the other lads on the course were coming towards the end of their careers and said they wished they had done it seven or eight years ago.”