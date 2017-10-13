Colne can’t stop the rot in league or FA Trophy

Colne went out of the Buildbase FA Trophy in the Preliminary Round at Clitheroe on Saturday despite a battling second half performance at Shawbridge.

The Reds got off to a slow start and found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

Lee Gaskell wins a header against a massed Clitheroe defence

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes when Ian Rowlands rose high in the Colne penalty area to head home a corner kick.

The league’s leading scorer Kurt Willoughby doubled the lead in the 32nd minute when outpacing the Colne defence and applying a cool finish.

Five minutes later, the Reds misery was compounded when a Clitheroe corner was headed goalward by Tom Smyth and deflected into the net from close range by Bradley Carroll.

Alex Curran, Adam Morning and Lee Gaskell all went close for the visitors after the break while Thomas Hartley guided his header just wide of the target from Lee Pugh’s delivery.

Tom Hartley's header flies just wide as Chris Thompson looks on

Clitheroe 3, Colne 0

Steve Cunningham’s side continued to plummet towards the foot of the Evo-Stik First Division North after losing out to new leaders Bamber Bridge.

Despite keeping the visitors out in the first half, the table toppers were rampant after the interval to secure the points.

Brad Carsley opened the scoring when picking out the corner through a crowded penalty area in the 51st minute before Alistair Waddecar’s free kick beat Hakan Burton after Danny

Danny Boyle stops a powerful header from Mark Threlfall

Forbes had been brought down 25 yards out.

Daniel Mooney then completed the scoring in the 75th minute when heading home from Carsley’s delivery from the right hand side.

The Reds are at home to Prescot Cables tomorrow, with kick off at 3 p.m., before they entertain Workington in the Integro League Cup on Tuesday evening at 7-45 p.m.

Colne 0, Bamber Bridge 3