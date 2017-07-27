Colne come back to hold Salford

Have your say

Colne came from behind twice to claim a well-deserved 2-2 draw against Salford City at the Utility Renewals Stadium on Monday night.

Salford claimed an early lead when a low cross from the left wing was met at the near post by Dominic McHale.

Colne levelled on 17 minutes as Simon Nangle rose in a crowded penalty area to head home the equaliser.

Salford regained the lead after 26 minutes when McHale seized upon a headed clearance in the area and slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

The Reds claimed a draw five minutes from time, as with five minutes left, as Stevie Cassidy was brought down in the area for a penalty, and Mark Ayres applied his usual cool finish.

Colne’s scheduled game on Thursday evening against Chorley was cancelled and Colne now travel to Squires Gate tomorrow for a 1 p.m. kick-off.

Then on Tuesday, Colne are at home to Warrington Town 7-45 p.m. kick-off.

On Saturday, at Ashton United, Colne drew 1-1 after taking the lead on 19 minutes through Ayres.

