Colne compete well against the Clarets

Colne conceded two late goals after an evenly-fought game against Burnley’s rising young stars at the Utility Renewals Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Clarets opened brightly and a free kick was headed across goal by Alex Whitmore for Dwight McNeil to head inches past the upright.

Minutes later, Khius Metz went down under a challenge in the Colne area but the referee waved aside his claims for a penalty.

On the half hour,Colne’s Mike Fish saw his shot blocked after a good run, and Danny Wilkins’ follow-up shot was saved by Connor Mitchell.

Colne pushed forward in the second half and Simon Nangle’s header from a corner flew just wide.

After 65 minutes, Kenny Taylor and Waqaz Azam combined on the left, and a searching cross fell to Jacob Gregory at the far post, and his shot flew inches wide.

And the Reds were caught out after 82 minutes when Robbie Leitch’s long cross found Tundi Bayodi in the goalmouth, and he gave Burnley the lead.

Six minutes later, a freee kick fell to Ali Kioki in the area and his hard-driven cross was turned into the net from close range by Leitch to give the Clarets a 2-0 win.

On Saturday, Colne got off to a good start in their pre-season preparations with a creditable 2-2 home draw against a Fleetwood Town side.

Fleetwood carved out some good chances early on and after 20 minutes Dion Charles gave them the lead, firing home a rebound from close range.

Michael Duckworth doubled their lead on the half hour with a 20-yard shot that went in off the right hand post giving Hakan Burton no chance.

Colne pulled a goal back on the hour when Wilkins fired home from 12 yards.

With two minutes of the game left, the Reds grabbed an equaliser when a diagonal free kick to the far post was headed back into the goalmouth and James Leech headed the ball home from close range in a dramatic finish to the game.

Tomorrow’s scheduled game against Blackburn Rovers has been cancelled on police advice.

Instead, Colne are at Ashton United (3 p.m.), and on Thursday the Reds host Chorley, with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY